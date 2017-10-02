Apple Pay expanded to Finland, Denmark, Sweden and United Arab Emirates

Wednesday, October 25th, 2017, 05:04

Apple Pay has expanded to Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and the United Arab Emirates.

Debit and credit cards from participating banks can now be added to the Wallet app in each country and can be used to make purchases wherever NFC-based contactless payments are accepted. Apple Pay also works within apps and on the web in countries where Apple Pay is available.

Over in Denmark, the Jyske Bank (which only supports Visa debits cards) and Nordea are now supporting Apple Pay. For the Finnish and Swedish launches, Apple Pay can be used with debit and credit cards from Nordea and ST1. Edenred and N26 support will be coming soon to Finland, while Ticket Rikskuponger will support Apple Pay in Sweden in the near future.



The United Arab Emirates saw a more robust launch, adding Apple Pay support for the following banks and cards:

– Emirates Islamic (Visa credit, debit, and prepaid cards)

– Emirates NBD

– HSBC (Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards)

– mashreq

– RAKBANK (Mastercard credit, debit, and prepaid cards)

– Standard Chartered Bank

Following the aforementioned launches, Apple Pay is now available in 20 markets and is expected to launch soon in the Netherlands, Poland, Norway, and Germany, based on rumors or hints of the feature that have been spotted on Apple’s site.

Apple has yet to confirm that Apple Pay is coming to those countries, nor provided details on when.

