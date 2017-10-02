Apple Pay expands in Spain via CaixaBank, Italy under Widiba

Date: Thursday, October 19th, 2017, 05:30
Apple Pay has now expanded in Spain.

Customers of the Spanish bank CaixaBank have been informed that the service is already live.

CaixaBank is one of Spain’s largest banks, with more than 6,000 branches serving 13.2 million customers. It’s the third company to offer Apple Pay support for its payment cards, after Santander and American Express.


The bank has apparently beaten is end of 2017 deadline and quietly announced the launch of the service.

Over in Italy, local bank Widiba announced support of Apple Pay on Wednesday. The bank, which was launched in 2014, apparently allows customers to open an account in five minutes via webcam, logon via voice recognition, choose their account number and customise the app.

In Apple’s home market of the USA, cardless cash withdrawals are now available at more than 5,000 Wells Fargo ATMs.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac, CaixaBank and AppleSfera

