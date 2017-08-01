Apple Pay expands to 22 additional U.S. institutions, available in more Russian, Chinese, U.K. banks

Wednesday, August 16th, 2017, 05:23

If you’re traveling in Russia, China or just looking for additional U.S. banks that support Apple Pay, you’ll like this.

In recent days, Apple added Australia’s Latitude Financial Services and RACQ to the roster of banks and institutions that support Apple Pay. In China, six institutions — Beijing Rural Commercial Bank, Haikou Rural Commercial Bank, Jiangsu Jiangnan Rural Commercial Bank, Jiangsu Jiangyin Rural, Commercial Bank, Shengjing Bank and Yunnan Rural Credit Cooperatives activated Apple Pay while Dahsing Bank in Hong Kong jumped on board with support for issued Mastercard and Visa credit cards.

Apple Pay also went live for a number of Russian institutions this month with Bank “Devon-Credit,” Credit Union “Payment Center” Ltd. (Mastercard Prepaid cards), Khlynov, Kuban Credit, Levoberezhny, Primsotcbank and Sovcombank activating Apple Pay within the past two weeks.

Finally, customers of UK’s Cumberland Building Society can now take advantage of Apple’s payments service.

The U.S. additions read as follows:

Anstaff Bank

Bank of Milton

Bryn Mawr Trust

Credit Union ONE

EagleBank

Farmers & Merchants Union Bank

Farmers National Bank

First Bank and Trust Company

First Class American Credit Union

First National Bank (PA)

First National Bank of Crossett

First National Bank of Groton

Nascoga Federal Credit Union

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union

Peach State Federal Credit Union

Security Federal Bank

State Bank

Sutton Bank

VacationLand Federal Credit Union

Wauna Credit Union

Western Federal Credit Union

Westmoreland Community Federal Credit Union

When iOS 11 launches this fall, Apple plans to bolster Apple Pay’s capabilities with Apple Pay Cash, a long-awaited feature that enables person-to-person fund transfers.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via AppleInsider

