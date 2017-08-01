Apple Pay expands to 22 additional U.S. institutions, available in more Russian, Chinese, U.K. banks
Date: Wednesday, August 16th, 2017
If you’re traveling in Russia, China or just looking for additional U.S. banks that support Apple Pay, you’ll like this.
In recent days, Apple added Australia’s Latitude Financial Services and RACQ to the roster of banks and institutions that support Apple Pay. In China, six institutions — Beijing Rural Commercial Bank, Haikou Rural Commercial Bank, Jiangsu Jiangnan Rural Commercial Bank, Jiangsu Jiangyin Rural, Commercial Bank, Shengjing Bank and Yunnan Rural Credit Cooperatives activated Apple Pay while Dahsing Bank in Hong Kong jumped on board with support for issued Mastercard and Visa credit cards.
Apple Pay also went live for a number of Russian institutions this month with Bank “Devon-Credit,” Credit Union “Payment Center” Ltd. (Mastercard Prepaid cards), Khlynov, Kuban Credit, Levoberezhny, Primsotcbank and Sovcombank activating Apple Pay within the past two weeks.
Finally, customers of UK’s Cumberland Building Society can now take advantage of Apple’s payments service.
The U.S. additions read as follows:
Anstaff Bank
Bank of Milton
Bryn Mawr Trust
Credit Union ONE
EagleBank
Farmers & Merchants Union Bank
Farmers National Bank
First Bank and Trust Company
First Class American Credit Union
First National Bank (PA)
First National Bank of Crossett
First National Bank of Groton
Nascoga Federal Credit Union
Notre Dame Federal Credit Union
Peach State Federal Credit Union
Security Federal Bank
State Bank
Sutton Bank
VacationLand Federal Credit Union
Wauna Credit Union
Western Federal Credit Union
Westmoreland Community Federal Credit Union
When iOS 11 launches this fall, Apple plans to bolster Apple Pay’s capabilities with Apple Pay Cash, a long-awaited feature that enables person-to-person fund transfers.
Via AppleInsider
