Apple Pay goes live in Italy

Apple Pay has come to Italy.

The service is now available within the country, allowing for Visa and MasterCards issued by Boon, Carrefour, and UniCredit to be used with Apple Pay in Italy. Per the Apple Pay web site, support for additional banks will be added later this year.

Rumors of Apple Pay’s expansion to Italy have been circulating for several weeks as Apple worked to add support for its payments service in the country, and the service has been listed as “Coming Soon” on the Apple Pay Italy site since March.



Apple Pay’s Italian partners now include Auchan, Autogrill, Eataly, LaGardenia, H&M, Leroy Merlin, Limoni, OVS, Simply Market, Unieuro, and more.

Along with Italy, Apple Pay is also available in the United States, UK, China, Australia, Canada, Switzerland, France, Hong Kong, Russia, Singapore, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, and Ireland.

Following up on current rumors, Belgium, Germany, Taiwan, and South Korea are thought to be launching Apple Pay services in the near future.

