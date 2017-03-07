Apple Pay to launch in Ireland on Tuesday

Posted by:
Date: Tuesday, March 7th, 2017, 05:14
Category: Apple Pay, Apple Watch, iOS, iPad, iPhone, News, retail

It looks like Apple Pay will arrive in Ireland this week.

The payment platform is expected to launch on Tuesday according to two sources close to the story.

In Ireland, Apple Pay will be supported by UlsterBank and KBC, both of which are multinational and have supported Apple Pay in other countries for some time now. Bank of Ireland and AIB are the biggest banks in Ireland with the latter supporting Android Pay.


Ireland is the latest country to gain support for Apple Pay. Most recently, the mobile payments platform has continued to expand in countries like the United States and Australia.

Apple Pay presently with the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus; all Apple Watches; iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2, and both iPad Pro models. Macs can also now use Apple Pay with macOS Sierra.

If you get a chance to try out Apple Pay in Ireland and have any feedback, please let us know in the comments.

Via 9to5Mac

Recent Posts

WikiLeaks releases 8,700+ CIA-related documents, show agency efforts towards hacking Android systems, iPhones, operating systems and smart TVs

Nintendo Switch JoyCon controllers usable on Macs, PCs and Android systems

Apple responds to WikiLeaks' release of CIA-based documents, states that 'many' of the iOS-related exploits have already been patched

Rumor: Next-gen iPhone to feature a model with a 5.8-inch, OLED display

New Apple Park 4K aerial drone footage emerges for March of 2017