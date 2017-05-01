Apple posts $11 billion profit on $52.9 billion in revenue for Q2 2017 results, cites strong iPhone

Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017, 05:45

Apple on Tuesday announced the financial results for Q2 of 2017, the company posting revenue of $52.9 billion and net quarterly profit of $11.0 billion, or $2.10 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $50.6 billion and net quarterly profit of $10.5 billion, or $1.90 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

The company cited sales of 50.8 million iPhones from the quarter, down slightly from 51.1 million iPhones a year ago. Mac sales rose slightly to 4.2 million units from 4.03 million units in the year-ago quarter. iPad unit sales declined to 8.92 million from 10.25 million a year ago.



“We are proud to report a strong March quarter, with revenue growth accelerating from the December quarter and continued robust demand for iPhone 7 Plus,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We’ve seen great customer response to both models of the new iPhone 7 (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition and we’re thrilled with the strong momentum of our Services business, with our highest revenue ever for a 13-week quarter. Looking ahead, we are excited to welcome attendees from around the world to our annual Worldwide Developers Conference next month in San Jose.”

Apple has posted the stream of its Q2 2017 conference call, as linked below.

Via Apple and MacRumors

