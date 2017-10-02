Apple posts carrier compatibility specs for upcoming iPhone X launch

Friday, October 27th, 2017, 05:38

As with the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models, the iPhone X won’t have the same carrier compatibility for all variants.

While GSM is the standard for most carriers around the globe, Sprint and Verizon in the U.S. still use CDMA. Apple hasn’t shared the iPhone X’s exact cellular specifications on its website, but it has stated that the AT&T and T-Mobile variants will be GSM only and won’t work with Verizon and Sprint.

The company has also announced that all models are unlocked, but that the Verizon and Sprint models will have the most carrier flexibility, until Apple offers a SIM-free version.



As of now, potential buyers can pay on a monthly basis, purchase an iPhone X via Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program or buy the iPhone X outright, paying a bit more for an unlocked iPhone X with no carrier and no contract.

The iPhone X is on schedule for release on Friday, November 3rd and Apple has stated that it will have some stock available at its retail locations, so it might behoove you to camp out if you’re truly intent on snagging one as soon as possible.

