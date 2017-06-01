Apple posts dates for Apple Camp, Kids Hour summer programs

Thursday, June 22nd, 2017, 05:08

I wish I’d had this during my summers when I was a kid.

Apple on Tuesday announced its multi-day summer camp sessions, entitled “Apple Camp,” which goes along with the special kid-focused Today at Apple creative workshops. Apple Camp and Today at Apple sessions are free, but space is limited, so you’ll want to grab a slot while you can.

The programs are available at your local Apple store.

Apple Camp itself runs as a three-day program that includes 90-minute sessions for kids age 8 to 12 years old. Apple offers three different sessions: Coding Games and Programming Robots; Creating Characters and Composing Music; and Stories in Motion with iMovie.



For the breakdown, campers spend the first two days on projects specific to their particular session. In the case of the iMovie session, kids learn how to develop characters and a storyline. Come the final day, campers take part in a show and tell, demoing their projects to friends, family and other campers alike.

Registration is now live and can be done online at apple.com/retail/camp. Apple Camp in the U.S. will be held starting on July 10 and ending on July 28.

When Today at Apple: Kids Hour debuted last April, the sessions aimed the make Apple Store locations a gathering place for the local community.

These sessions now offer specialized focuses, such as a Sphero Maze Challenge Kids Hour, where kids can learn coding concepts by programming a Sphero robot. Other sessions include Creating Music with GarageBand, where kids will learn how to create songs using GarageBand for iPad, including basic song production concepts, as well as how to use the GarageBand app and Making Movies Together, where kids will learn the ins and outs of making a short movie. They’lll be involved in brainstorming initial ideas, shooting videos using an iPad, and editing and producing a video in iMovie on the iPad.

The Kids Hour sessions are open to youths ages 6 to 12 years. You can bring your own iPad (or Sphero) if you have one, but Apple can provide gear for use during the session.

Apple also offers a Today at Apple session specifically for anyone who wants to learn how to write code. The Get Started with Coding session teaches participants how to use Swift Playgrounds, Apple’s free iPad app that uses tutorials and challenges to teach coding concepts.

Participants in the Get Stared with Coding session must be at least 12 years of age.

If you’ve had a chance to try out Apple’s summer programs for yourself or your family, please let us know about your experience in the comments.

Via Macworld

