Apple posts directions for watching the WWDC 2017 keynote, conference sessions

Apple won’t be televising its WWDC, albeit you can live-stream it to your heart’s content.

The company has confirmed that users will be able to live-stream the keynote for the Worldwide Developers Conference. Apple’s first event of the year is scheduled to kick off with a keynote on Monday, June 5 at 10 a.m. PT.

The Worldwide Developers Conference will take place from June 5th to the 9th at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Apple will also be uploading videos of several conference sessions so you can watch them online.



Users can go to https://www.apple.com/apple-events/june-2017/, wherein they can also download a calendar invite to remind them to tune in.

Watching the stream on a Mac requires OS X 10.8.5 or later and Safari 6.0.5 or later. Windows PC users can watch the livestream the fun via Microsoft Edge on Windows 10. To watch the stream on an iOS device, you’ll need to use Apple’s Safari browser in iOS 7 or later.

Finally, you can stream the keynote in a second or third-gen Apple TV running software version 6.2 later or a fourth-gen Apple TV running tvOS.

Apple is expected to release new software updates for all its major platforms: iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. In addition, there’s been some speculation surrounding the launch of new MacBooks, as well as a 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Plus, possibly an all-new “Siri Speaker” that would compete against Amazon Echo and Google Home.

