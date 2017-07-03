Apple previews assorted new emoji as part of World Emoji Day celebration

Date: Wednesday, July 19th, 2017, 05:01
Because you can’t argue that emoji are pretty fun.

Apple is continuing its celebration of World Emoji Day with a preview of all-new emoji characters coming to iOS, macOS, and watchOS later in 2017.

The company previewed several new emoji today, including Woman with Headscarf, Bearded Person, Breastfeeding, Sandwich, Coconut, T-Rex, Zebra, Zombie, Elf, Star-Struck, Exploding Head, and more. All of the emoji shared today were previously included in the new Unicode 10 standard released in June.


Apple didn’t specify a launch date as to when the new emoji characters will come to its Macs and assorted devices this year, although it’s expected that they will arrive sometime around the public launch of iOS 11 this fall, or soon thereafter. World Emoji Day celebrations are also extending to the iOS App Store, where Apple said that it has highlighted apps that showcase fun things to do with the smartphone characters.

