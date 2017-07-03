Apple publishes searchable archive of WWDC 2017 session videos, reminds developers of forthcoming 64-bit app creation requirement

Friday, June 30th, 2017, 04:41

If you couldn’t make WWDC this year, the videos are now available.

Apple has released searchable transcripts of its entire catalog of the Worldwide Developers Conference 2017 videos, the company also reminding developers to migrate to 64-bit app creation for its next-gen operating systems.

Announced through Apple’s developer portal, the company transcribed each of the more than 130 WWDC17 sessions recorded this year and indexed the results into a searchable database. The company has made session transcripts available since 2015.



The transcribed videos are broken down into categories including app frameworks, graphics and games, design, distribution, developer tools, media and system frameworks. The page currently boasts an assortment of featured videos ranging from new iOS 11 capabilities like drag-and-drop multitasking and augmented reality to introductions on basic developer tools like Core ML.

Users can search videos via keywords to see each instance where a word or phrase is mentioned in a given video. Results appear as links that can be clicked to take them to that point within the video.

As for macOS, Apple has mandated that all new apps submitted to the Mac App Store support 64-bit architectures starting in January 2018, while existing apps must begin incorporating 64-bit support starting in June 2018. The company recommends developers distributing apps outside the official App Store follow identical protocols, as High Sierra will be the last macOS release to support 32-bit apps “without compromise.”

