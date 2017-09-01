Apple recategorizes sixth-gen iPod nano as obsolete, discontinues obligatory repairs and service for device

Tuesday, September 5th, 2017, 05:39

As neat as the sixth-generation iPod nano is, it’s now officially obsolete.

Apple has updated its web site, stating that the device is no longer supported by Apple customer service for repair or servicing.

The move comes after Apple discontinued the entire iPad nano and iPod shuffle brands earlier this year. Now that the sixth-generation iPod nano is formally obsolete, Apple is not obligated to provide support except in California where state law requires extended coverage.



The sixth-gem iPod nano was originally released in September of 2010 and discontinued in 2012. The device featured a new, minimal design and essentially looked like an Apple Watch without the straps.

Apple earlier this year made a handful of Macs and iPhone models obsolete, including select MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, while it also phased out other Macs last year. Prior to that, the company transitioned the iPhone 4, late 2010 13-inch MacBook Air, 3rd-generation AirPort Extreme and 2nd-generation Time Capsule to obsolete status.

