Apple relaxes policy, now allows for third-party iPhone display repair without violating warranty

It looks like you’ll be able to have your iPhone screen replaced via a third-party without violating your warranty in the near future.

Apple is apparently changing its long-standing policy regarding third-party iPhone screen repairs. A new memo sent to Apple retail employees states that a customer having their device’s screen repaired by a third-party source no longer voids their warranty like it once did…

The memo says that retail stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers should inspect the device in question for things such as fraud or tampering, but then proceed as normal with the repair. This, of course, assumes that what needs to be repaired doesn’t relate to the display.



Among the conditions to the new policy are that if the third-party display causes the repair to fail or leads to other damage, the customer will be required to cover the out-of-warranty cost to resolve the issue.

Also, if the issue is related to the third-party display, users will have to cover the out-of-warranty price or face being turned away by Apple completely. Finally, if a customer wants to have the third-party display replaced with an official Apple part, the memo instructs employees to quote the out-of-warranty price. AppleCare+ will also not cover this.

For years, Apple’s policy has stated that if an iPhone display was repaired by a third-party repair, the device’s warranty was voided and Apple wouldn’t perform any sort of repairs on the unit. Apple has finally relaxed this, making it easier for an iPhone to be repaired while honoring the warranty.

As part of some refinements to AppleCare+ last year, Apple introduced a new $29 screen repair tier that makes it quick and affordable for customers to have their screen repaired with legitimate parts.

The changes reportedly apply to the United States and Canada, as well as various other countries around the world.

