Apple releases AirPods pricing/warranty details, cites $69 replacement cost for individual lost AirPod headphone

Monday, December 19th, 2016

There’s now an exact value as to how much replacing a lost AirPod will be.

And that’s $69.

Apple’s AirPods, which recently went on sale for $159, are completely wireless. As such, the risk of losing one grows. With that in mind, Apple has stated that it’s $69 to replace a lost AirPod earphone, whether your warranty is valid or not.



When the battery in the AirPods starts to wear out and doesn’t hold as much as a charge as it used to, you can go to the Apple Store for battery service. If your AirPods are under warranty, the battery service is $49; it’s $69 if your warranty has expired. If Apple deems the battery defective and your AirPods are under warranty, Apple will replace it free of charge.

The prices don’t include sales tax or shipping fees.

Long story short, these are the replacement costs and while it’s definitely cheaper to replace one AirPod than the entire pair, it might be worth investing in the warranty as well as keeping an eye on them.

