Apple releases first macOS High Sierra 10.13.1, iOS 11.1, tvOS 11.1 public betas

Posted by:
Date: Monday, October 2nd, 2017, 05:37
Category: High Sierra, iOS, macOS, News, Software, TvOS

If you’re feeling curious or brave this week, Apple has released the first public betas of macOS High Sierra 10.13.1, iOS 11.1, and tvOS 11.1.

It doesn’t look like there are major changes in these beta releases and instead seem to be bug fixes and minor refinements. Apple released the developer betas on Wednesday and followed up with the public betas on Thursday.


As always, this is pre-release software and there’s a chance that something unexpected could happen. Be sure to back your data up and have at it.

If you wish to sign up for Apple’s public betas, check out the company’s web site link below. It’s free, it allows you to provide feedback upon testing the software

If you want to participate in the public betas, point your browser to Apple’s public beta website and sign up. It’s free and gives you a voice in shaping Apple’s operating systems.

Alternately, you could go outside and enjoy this weekend’s fall weather.

Recent Posts

Apple Pay Cash feature could arrive in late October

Microsoft announces Office 2019, states users will be able to buy software via one-time fee as opposed to a recurring subscription

Apple reportedly investigating two incidents of iPhone 8 Plus battery swelling

FCC pushes for Apple to activate FM transmitters in iPhones following recent string of natural disasters

iStat Menus 6 offers massive number of new features and improvements

Leave a Reply