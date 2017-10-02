Apple releases first macOS High Sierra 10.13.1, iOS 11.1, tvOS 11.1 public betas

Monday, October 2nd, 2017, 05:37

If you’re feeling curious or brave this week, Apple has released the first public betas of macOS High Sierra 10.13.1, iOS 11.1, and tvOS 11.1.

It doesn’t look like there are major changes in these beta releases and instead seem to be bug fixes and minor refinements. Apple released the developer betas on Wednesday and followed up with the public betas on Thursday.



As always, this is pre-release software and there’s a chance that something unexpected could happen. Be sure to back your data up and have at it.

If you want to participate in the public betas, point your browser to Apple’s public beta website and sign up. It’s free and gives you a voice in shaping Apple’s operating systems.

Alternately, you could go outside and enjoy this weekend’s fall weather.

