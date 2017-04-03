Apple releases iOS 10.3.1 update, offers bug fixes, security fixes

Tuesday, April 4th, 2017, 05:36

After a major OS update come the fixes.

Apple on Monday released iOS 10.3.1, an update available for its iOS devices available as an over-the-air update or when connected to iTunes via a Mac or Windows PC.

The update, which weighs in at just under 30 megabytes as an OTA download, resolves issues such as a hardware-specific problem wherein iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c handsets had trouble updating over the air.



The 5 and 5c were Apple’s last iPhone models with a 32-bit processor, the A6. Since the iPhone 5s all iOS devices have turned to 64-bit technology. Apple is in the process of phasing out 32-bit support, and indeed the iOS 10.3.2 beta appears to omit it entirely.

Among the core changes introduced in iOS 10.3 was the switch to the Apple File System, which is better optimized for flash storage. In some cases, the switch restored gigabytes of storage space to the device.

The update addresses bugs, offers security updates and also resolves a vulnerability that would let hackers run attacks through a device’s Wi-Fi chip.

