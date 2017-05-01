Apple releases iOS 10.3.2, watchOS 3.2.2 and tvOS 10.2.1

Wednesday, May 17th, 2017, 05:52

If you’re in the mood for updates, this is your lucky week.

Apple has released iOS 10.3.2, an update that contains bug fixes and security enhancements.

The update weighs in around 196.4 megabytes and can be installed either through iOS’s Software Update feature or iTunes.



Next, Apple has released watchOS 3.2.2. Once again, the update contains what Apple refers to as “improvements and bug fixes”.

To install watchOS 3.2.2, your iPhone needs to be connected to the internet via Wi-Fi, and within range of your Apple Watch, which needs to have at least a 50 percent battery charge and connected to the charger. Then you can launch the Watch app on your iPhone and tap General > Software Update.

Finally, the company has released tvOS 10.2.1, which provides bug fixes and other enhancements for the fourth-gen Apple TV set top box.

To update your Apple TV, launch the Settings app, and then System > Software Update. If you have your Apple TV set to update automatically, it may already be installed, or the process may start on its own when you turn on your Apple TV.

If you’ve tried these updates and have any feedback to offer, let us know in the comments.

Via Macworld

