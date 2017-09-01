Apple releases iOS 11.0.1 update, focuses on bug fixes, stability improvements

Wednesday, September 27th, 2017, 05:55

There’s always a software update to be had.

And this is a good thing.

Only one week after Apple’s release of its iOS 11 operating system, the company has issued its first incremental software update. As of Tuesday, iOS 11.0.1 is now available to install.



The update is described by Apple as including bug fixes and improvements for the operating system. This isn’t a feature update, so you won’t be seeing anything new after you install the update.

To install the update over-the-air, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

If you’ve had a chance to try the iOS 11.0.1 update and have any feedback to offer, please let us know about your experience in the comments.

