Apple releases iOS 11.0.3 update

Thursday, October 12th, 2017, 05:39

Posted by:Date:Category:

The updates are coming fast and furious now.

Apple has released iOS 11.0.3 for iPhone and iPad. The latest software update includes bug fixes for iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone 6s.

The update, which amounts to a more than 200+ megabyte download, offers the following fixes and changes:

Fixes an issue where audio and haptic feedback would not work on some iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus devices Addresses an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone 6s displays because they were not services with genuine Apple parts Note: Non-genuine replacement displays may have compromised visual quality and may fail to work correctly. Apple-certified screen repairs are performed by trusted experts who use Apple parts.

The update is available now over-the-air through the Software Updates section of the Settings app.

If you’ve tried the iOS 11.0.3 update and have any feedback to offer, please let us know what you think in the comments.

Via 9to5Mac

Related

Recent Posts