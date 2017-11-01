Apple releases iOS 11.1 update

Wednesday, November 1st, 2017, 03:07

If you were looking for a meaty iOS update, this might be your lucky day. On Tuesday, Apple released iOS 11.1, the latest version of its mobile operating system.

The update, a 246 megabyte download, adds the following fixes and changes:

Emoji:

– Over 70 new emoji characters including new food types, animals, mythical creatures, clothing options, more expressive smiley faces, gender-neutral characters and more. Photos:

– Resolves an issue that could cause some photos to appear blurry. – Addresses an issue that could cause Live Photo effects to playback slowly. – Fixes an issue that could cause some photos to not display in the People album when restoring from an iCloud Backup. – Fixes an issue that could impact performance when swiping between screenshots. Accessibility:

– Improves braille support for Grade 2 input. – Improves VoiceOver access to multi-page PDFs. – Improves VoiceOver rotor actions for announcing incoming notifications. – Improves VoiceOver rotor actions menu when removing an app from the App Switcher. – Fixes an issue for some users where alternative keys would not display when using VoiceOver with Touch Typing. – Fixes an issue where VoiceOver rotor would always return to default action in Mail. – Fixes an issue where VoiceOver rotor would not delete messages. Other Improvements and Fixes:

– Adds back support for accessing the app switcher by pressing on edge of display with 3D Touch. – Fixes an issue that caused cleared Mail notifications to reappear on Lock screen. – Fixes an issue in enterprise environments that prevented data from being moved between managed apps. – Fixes an issue with some 3rd-party GPS accessories that caused inaccuracies in location data. – Resolves an issue where settings for Heart Rate notifications were appearing in Apple Watch app (1st generation). – Fixes an issue where app icons were not appearing in notifications on Apple Watch.

To snag the update, head on over to Settings > General > Software Update to install the update over the air or connect your device to your computer and install it manually via iTunes.

If you’ve tried the iOS 11.1 update and have any feedback to offer, please let us know about your experience in the comments.

