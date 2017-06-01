Apple releases iOS 11 beta 2 for developer community, posts extensive change list

Thursday, June 22nd, 2017, 05:41

Posted by:Date:Category:

Apple has let the second developer beta of iOS 11 out the door, complete with the following fixes and changes:

Podcasts in iOS 11: Interface updates, support for seasons & cleaner titles, Podcast Analytics, more Health in iOS 11 & watchOS 4: Diabetes management, insulin delivery, CoreBluetooth, new Workout data & more New for Accessibility: ‘Smart Invert Colors’ in iOS 11, macOS onscreen keyboard, text & photo detection for VoiceOver & more iOS 11’s new ‘Smart Invert Colors’ is the closest thing to Dark Mode yet iOS 11 lets you scan a router’s QR code to quickly join a network iOS 11’s new HEIF/HEVC camera formats will save you 50% on storage How to enable screen recording on iOS 11 without a computer App Store now requires developers to use official API to request app ratings, disallows custom prompts

iOS 11 allows you to delete rarely-used apps but retain their settings and data Apple opening up (some) access to the iPhone’s NFC chip in iOS 11

Easily share your WiFi with friends on iOS 11, automatically sends passwords to nearby devices

iOS 11 allows you to play FLAC files, albeit in a clunky way 32-bit apps will not launch on iOS 11 iOS 11 brings Next/Previous Track controls to individual AirPods



The company has also announced that a public beta preview of iOS 11 will be out later this month through beta.apple.com.

Additional details include the following:

eneral New Features • AddedAVRoutePickerViewtotheAVKitframeworkandAVRouteDetectortothe AVFoundation framework for enabling users to choose the route for playing content when multiple routes are available. Use AVRouteDetector to determine if multiple routes are available when route detection is enabled. If multiple routes are available, use AVRoutePickerView to present an interface for the user to choose the routes. 32-bit Apps Resolved Issues • Selecting Learn More from the prompt after tapping an already installed 32-bit app now opens the Settings App. (32340711) Known Issues • Syncing 32-bit apps via iTunes leaves a placeholder for the app. (32356790) • iOS apps may target iOS 10 or earlier to continue including a 32-bit slice. (31597913) Deprecations • 32-bit apps will not run on future betas of iOS 11. (26402174) 3D Touch Resolved Issues • Using 3D Touch with data detectors (phone numbers, addresses, and so on) now works correctly. (30504832)

The full change list and developer notes are linked below, but it appears that iOS 11 will be a meaty/substantial update to say the least.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac and beta.apple.com

Related

Recent Posts