Apple releases iOS 11 beta 7 to developer community

If you’re in the mood to fiddle around with it, Apple rolled out iOS 11 developer beta 7 build (15A5362a) on Monday. The update is available for developers with compatible iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models and is probably as close to the final version of iOS 11 before it enters gold master status and is then officially released.

The beta requires an Apple Developer account and an iPhone SE or newer, fourth generation iPad or newer, or a sixth generation iPod touch to install and run. The update is available through the iOS Software Update option, or through the Developer website if you haven’t signed up for beta testing yet.



Apple has accelerated its beta release cycle and the last round of developer betas arrived only one week ago. Apple is expected to ship macOS High Sierra in September or October.

This release does not affect those who are running the public beta of iOS 11.

If you’ve had a chance to try the iOS 11 developer beta 7 and have any feedback to offer on it, let us know in the comments.

Via The Mac Observer and developer.apple.com

