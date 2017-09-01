Apple releases iOS 11 beta 9 to developer community

Friday, September 1st, 2017, 04:15

Posted by:Date:Category:

Only three days after its last release, Apple has made the ninth beta version of iOS 11 available to the developer community to test and provide feedback on.

The timing suggests that a release is imminent in conjunction with new products that need the operating systems to function.



The most notable changes for Apple’s iOS 11 mobile operating system are back-end enhancements as well as an improved voice for Siri, plus Apple Pay and Photos services enhancements. The Do Not Disturb While Driving feature was introduced during the second beta. The ninth beta of iOS 11 has build number 15A5370a, with the previous holding number 15A5368a.

If you’ve had a chance to play with the iOS 11 beta 9 and have any feedback to offer, please let us know in the comments.

Via AppleInsider

Related

Recent Posts