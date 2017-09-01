Apple releases iOS 11 gold master to developers, public beta testers

Tuesday, September 12th, 2017, 16:29

If you’ve been wanting to tinker with the new iOS in its complete form, this is your lucky day.

The iOS 11 gold master is out and currently available to developers and public beta testers alike.

After months of testing (and an earlier leak), iOS 11 GM is finally out to the public. Developers and public beta testers will be able to update to the new GM now.



The iOS 11 gold master can be snagged via the Apple Developer Center. The release matches the version that was previously leaked and is expected to be the final version before the operating system is released to the public on Tuesday, September 19th.

If you’ve tried the iOS 11 gold master and have any feedback to offer about it, let us know in the comments.

Via 9to5Mac and the Apple Developer Center

