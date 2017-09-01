Apple releases iTunes 12.7 update

Wednesday, September 13th, 2017, 05:18

Posted by:Date:Category:

Amidst a slew of new product announcements, Apple released iTunes 12.7 on Tuesday following its media event. The new version features a number of notable changes. As mentioned by Apple in a popup window displayed after installation, the new iTunes places emphasis on music, movies, TV shows, podcasts, and audiobooks. Absent from that list is the App Store, which was previously incorporated as a means to preview, purchase and manage iOS apps on registered devices.

The upgrade marks a change to the conventional iTunes approach, both removing bloat and moving the software away from its previous status of centralized content management hub.

“If you previously used iTunes to sync apps or ringtones to your iOS device, use the new App Store or Sounds Settings on iOS to redownload them without your Mac,” Apple says.



iTunes 12.7 adds support for iOS 11 device syncing, implying that the software will continue to act as a hardware management interface for the time being.

Other changes include a social networking function that allows Apple Music subscribers to create profiles and follow each other, design tweaks and include the relocation of iTunes U to Podcasts, while internet radio stations now appear in the music library sidebar. The company appears to be deemphasizing internet radio, as the view option can be toggled off completely.

Finally, Windows users will no longer see iBooks in their iTunes client, leaving the content accessible solely on iOS.

iTunes 12.7 can be found via the Mac App Store. If you’ve tried the new version and have any feedback to offer, let us know in the comments.

Via AppleInsider and apple.com/itunes

Related

Recent Posts