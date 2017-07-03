Apple releases macOS 10.12.6, iOS 10.3.3, watchOS 3.2.3 updates

Thursday, July 20th, 2017, 05:56

Posted by:Date:Category:

‘Twas a day of updates as Apple released new versions of macOS Sierra, iOS 10, and watchOS 3 on Wednesday.

As usual, Apple’s comments as to the changes involved bug fixes, performance improvements and security fixes with the release of macOS Sierra 10.12.6, iOS 10.3.3 and watchOS 3.2.3, respectively.

Specific changes for macOS 10.12.6 included the following:

– Resolves an issue that prevents making certain SMB connections from the Finder. – Fixes an issue that causes Xsan clients to unexpectedly restart when moving a file within a relation point on a Quantum StorNext File System. – Improves the stability of Terminal app.

The update, which is about a 1.7 gigabyte download, can be located, downloaded and installed via the App Store program.

Apple also released iOS 10.3.3, which weighs in as an 84.6 megabyte download. The update can be located, downloaded and installed via the following instructions:

– Tap on the Settings app. – Tap General > Software Update. – Tap Download and Install to install the update.

You can also install the update by connecting your iOS device to your Mac and running iTunes.

Finally, the company released its watchOS 3.2.3 update, which weighs in as a 26.1 megabyte download. In order to install the update, your iOS device need to have a Wi-Fi internet connection, a battery charge of at least 50 percent, and your watch needs to be connected to a charger.

The update can be installed via the following directions:

– Tap on the Watch app on your iPhone. – Tap General > Software Update. – Tap Download and Install when you’re ready to run the installation. Your Apple watch will need to restart.

If you’ve tried any of the updates and have any feedback to offer, please let us know what you think in the comments.

Via Macworld

Related

Recent Posts