Apple releases macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 update
Date: Wednesday, November 1st, 2017, 03:46
It’s not the heftiest update in the world, but it could be helpful. On Tuesday, Apple released its macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 update.
The update adds the following fixes and changes:
– Fixes a bug where Bluetooth appeared as unavailable during Apple Pay transactions.
– Improves the reliability of Microsoft Exchange message sync in Mail.
– Fixes an issue where Spotlight does not accept keyboard input.
– Improves the reliability of SMB printing.
– Makes Touch ID preferences accessible while logged in as a mobile account on MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.
– Adds support for unlocking a FileVault-encrypted APFS volume using a recovery keychain file. For details, enter man diskutil in Terminal.
As always, the update can be found via the App Store under the “Updates” tab. If you’ve had a chance to try the macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 update and have any feedback to offer, please let us know about your experience in the comments.
