Apple releases macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 update

It’s not the heftiest update in the world, but it could be helpful. On Tuesday, Apple released its macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 update.

The update adds the following fixes and changes:

– Fixes a bug where Bluetooth appeared as unavailable during Apple Pay transactions. – Improves the reliability of Microsoft Exchange message sync in Mail. – Fixes an issue where Spotlight does not accept keyboard input. – Improves the reliability of SMB printing. – Makes Touch ID preferences accessible while logged in as a mobile account on MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. – Adds support for unlocking a FileVault-encrypted APFS volume using a recovery keychain file. For details, enter man diskutil in Terminal.

As always, the update can be found via the App Store under the “Updates” tab. If you’ve had a chance to try the macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 update and have any feedback to offer, please let us know about your experience in the comments.

