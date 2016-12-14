Apple releases macOS Sierra 10.12.2 update

Wednesday, December 14th, 2016, 05:08

The updates continue.

Apple on Tuesday issued macOS Sierra 10.12.2, the latest version of macOS.

The update, which weighs in at over one gigabyte when downloaded from the App Store, offers the following fixes and changes along with general fixes to stability and security:

– Improves setup and reliability of Auto Unlock.

– Allows addition of a Chinese Trackpad Handwriting button to the Touch Bar Control Strip.

– Adds support for taking screenshots of the Touch Bar using the Grab app or Cmd-Shift-6 shortcut.

– Fixes an issue that caused the Touch Bar emoji picker to appear on the display.

– Resolves graphics issues on MacBook Pro (October 2016) computers.



– Fixes an issue where System Integrity Protection was disabled on some MacBook Pro (October 2016) computers.

– Improves setup and opt-out experience for iCloud Desktop and Documents.

– Fixes an issue with the delivery of Optimized Storage alerts.

– Improves audio quality when using Siri and FaceTime with Bluetooth headphones.

– Improves the stability of Photos when creating and ordering books.

– Fixes an issue where incoming Mail messages did not appear when using a Microsoft Exchange account.

– Fixes an issue that prevented installation of Safari Extensions downloaded outside the Safari Extensions Gallery.

– Adds support for new installations of Windows 8 and Windows 7 using Boot Camp on supported Macs.

If you’ve had a chance to try macOS 10.12.2 and have any feedback, positive or negative, to offer, please let us know in the comments.

