Apple releases macOS Sierra 10.12.3 update

It’s not a huge update, but it might help out a bit.

On Monday, Apple released macOS Sierra 10.12.3, the newest version of its macOS 10.12 operating system.

The update, which weighs in as a 1.05 gigabyte download via the App Store, adds the following fixes and changes:



– Improves automatic graphics switching on MacBook Pro (15-inch, October 2016).

– Resolves graphics issues while encoding Adobe Premiere Pro projects on MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (13- and 15-inch, October 2016).

– Fixes an issue that prevented the searching of scanned PDF documents in Preview.

Apple hasn’t specified too many other changes with the update, so it’s sort of a question of installing it and seeing how it behaves.

If anyone out there’s installed and played with macOS Sierra 10.12.3 and has any feedback to offer, please let us know in the comments.

