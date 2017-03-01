Apple releases macOS Sierra 10.12.4 update

Date: Tuesday, March 28th, 2017, 05:20
Category: macOS, News, Sierra, Siri, Software

If you’ve been hankering for macOS 10.12.4, it’s available and ready to go.

The new operating system update, a 1.85 gigabyte download, offers the following fixes and changes:

– Adds Night Shift for automatically shifting the colors in your display to the warmer end of the spectrum after dark.

– Adds Siri support for cricket sports scores and statistics for Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council.

– Adds Dictation support for Shanghainese.


– Resolves several PDF rendering and annotation issues in Preview.

– Improves the visibility of the subject line when using Conversation View in Mail.

– Fixes an issue that may prevent content from appearing in Mail messages.

If you’ve tried the macOS 10.12.4 update and have any feedback to offer, let us know in the comments.

