Apple releases Safari Technology Preview release 22, includes CSS, JavaScript, Web Inspector improvements

It’s not a huge update, but it’s fun to play with.

Apple’s experimental web browser, Safari Technology Preview, was updated on Wednesday with a variety of bugs fixes and performance improvements impacting CSS, JavaScript, Web Inspector and more.

Safari Technology Preview 10.2 release 22, packs in a series of patches including enhanced JavaScript and CSS handling, as well as general website rendering.



The new additions include improvements to Web Inspector, which now has a a new user interface zoom level function directly in the Settings tab, which can now be accessed via a keyboard shortcut.

In addition, Apple lets users sync iCloud data with the browser to make it easier to use it as a daily driver while testing out new features. Google and Mozilla have offered developer channels for beta and alpha versions of Chrome and Firefox for some time, so Safari Technology Preview was a much-welcome addition for developers.

Developers can download Safari Technology Preview release 22 through Apple’s developer portal or, for existing users, the Mac App Store’s update feature.

If you’ve tried the new version of the software and have any feedback, please let us know in the comments.

Via AppleInsider and Safari Technology Preview release notes

