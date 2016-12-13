Apple releases watchOS 3.1.1 update

Tuesday, December 13th, 2016, 06:40

Posted by:Date:Category:

It’s not a huge update, but it’s got some useful stuff to it.

On Monday, Apple released watchOS 3.1.1, a minor maintenance update to its watchOS operating system.

The update, which requires that the Apple Watch itself be connected to power and have more than 50 percent battery remaining, adds the following fixes and changes:



– Fixes an issue that could prevent contact names from appearing in the Messages app and notifications.

– Fixes an issue that could impact ability to respond to notifications.

– Resolves an issue where the Stocks complication may not update on the watch face.

– Fixes an issue that may prevent the Activity rings from displaying on the Activity watch faces.

– Fixes an issue that prevented the dials on an analog watch face from appearing after changing the temperature unit in the Weather app.

– Resolves an issue that could cause the Maps app to stay launched after navigation has ended.

– Resolves an issue where the incorrect date could be displayed in the Calendar app month view.

If you’ve tried the watchOS 3.1.1 update and have any feedback to offer, let us know in the comments.

Related

Recent Posts