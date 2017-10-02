Apple releases watchOS 4.0.1 update, works to address Wi-Fi/LTE connectivity issues for Apple Watch Series 3 devices

Thursday, October 5th, 2017, 05:55

Apple’s watchOS 4.0.1 update is out and it works to improve the reliability of LTE cellular connections without an iPhone nearby.

Apple Watch owners can now download watchOS 4.0.1 via the official Watch app on a paired iPhone. Release notes accompanying the software say that it addresses the Wi-Fi bug that could prevent LTE connectivity when near a public hotspot.

Given that LTE connectivity provides a significant drain on battery life, the Apple Watch tends to opt to use Wi-Fi networks when possible. Prior to the watchOS 4.0.1 update, the Apple Watch failed to identify public Wi-Fi networks with portals, which cannot be accessed without accepting terms and conditions. Without a browser or full-fledged iOS operating system, watchOS is unable to connect to such networks.



With the release of watchOS 4.0, the Apple Watch would still attempt to connect to the public Wi-Fi networks rather than reverting to LTE. This left some users unable to access date on the go, which the watchOS 4.0.1 update works to correct.

Another update expected to arrive later this month, watchOS 4.1, will bring LTE music and radio streaming to the Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular. Currently, users must sync songs to their watch to listen on the go, and cannot stream from Apple Music or iCloud Music Library.

If you’ve tried the watchOS 4.0.1 update and have any feedback to offer, let us know about your experience in the comments.

Via AppleInsider

