Apple releases wireless keyboard with numeric keypad

Tuesday, June 6th, 2017
At long last, Apple has released a wireless keyboard with a numeric keypad.

Apple’s new Bluetooth keyboard with numerical keypad was released today, retails for $129 and uses the following specs:

Height: 0.16-0.43 inches
Width: 16.48 inches
Depth: 4.52 inches
Weight: 0.86 pounds


The keyboard requires a Bluetooth-enabled Mac running macOS 10.12.4 or later or an iOS device running iOS 10.3 or later.

The new keyboard’s battery lasts a full month in-between charges using a Lightning port. Unlike with the AirPods, there is no shipping delay on this new product, so check it out in the Apple Store.

