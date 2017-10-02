Apple reportedly investigating two incidents of iPhone 8 Plus battery swelling

Monday, October 2nd, 2017, 05:08

In the annals of swollen device batteries, this is pretty impressive.

Following reports on social media of two iPhone 8 Plus exhibiting a swollen battery out of the millions shipped, Apple is reportedly looking into the situation surrounding the accounts and the phones themselves.

The reports clearly depict a swollen battery pushing the iPhone 8 Plus screen out of its housing. One user reported that the incident occurred while charging with Apple’s official cable and power adapter. The other account noted that it was received from Apple directly with the screen already popped out.



It’s unknown as to how prevalent this issue might be, although it follows last year’s Galaxy 7 Note battery debacle in which several device batteries exhibited swelling behaviors, the devices themselves being forbidden from some flights for a period of time.

For reference, the reported failure rate on the Galaxy Note 7 exceeded 1 in 20,000 —and linked to both battery production problems, and a design problem with the phone.

Via AppleInsider and The Independent

