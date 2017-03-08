Apple responds to WikiLeaks’ release of CIA-based documents, states that ‘many’ of the iOS-related exploits have already been patched

Wednesday, March 8th, 2017, 05:47

With any luck, this’ll provide some consolation.

Following up on the revelation that WikiLeaks had intercepted and released what might amount to 8,700+ documents from the CIA’s Center for Cyber Intelligence unit – part of which is devoted to obtaining zero-day exploits for iOS devices – and that the CIA had lost control of the majority of its hacking arsenal, Apple went on record to state that “many of the issues leaked today were already patched” in the most recent version of iOS.

The company offered the following comment:

“Apple is deeply committed to safeguarding our customers’ privacy and security. The technology built into today’s iPhone represents the best data security available to consumers and we’re constantly working to keep it that way. Our products and software are designed to quickly get security updates into the hands of our customers, with nearly 80 percent of users running the latest version of our operating system. While our initial analysis indicates that many of the issues leaked today were already patched in the latest iOS, we will continue to work rapidly address any identified vulnerabilities. We always urge customers to download the latest iOS to make sure they have the most recent security updates.”

The leaked data today included charts that detail iOS exploits that would allow the CIA to surveil iPhone users and control their devices. Several security experts commented on the leaked data, though some iOS developers were left unimpressed and stated that nothing in the leaked data dump was new.

As always, stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

