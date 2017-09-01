Apple states fix is in progress for “static” sounds on some iPhone 8 devices

Wednesday, September 27th, 2017, 05:56

Apple has announced that it’s working on a fix for some of the “static” and “crackling” sounds some users have experienced from the newly-released iPhone 8’s earpiece.

The company offered the following statement:

“We are aware of the issue which is affecting customers in a small number of cases,” an Apple spokesperson said. “Our team is at work on a fix, which will be included in an upcoming software release.”



The issue itself has been perplexing, as users have reported that the static noise is intermittent and doesn’t occur during every call, nor does it occur when the device is in speaker mode. A user on Apple’s support forums describes it like this:

Apple this morning released iOS 11.0.1 to the public, but that update seemingly doesn’t include a fix for this issue. The company hasn’t offered a timetable for when the update correcting this problem will be released.

If you’ve experienced this issue on your end, please let us know in the comments.

Via 9to5Mac and The Verge

