Apple to begin accepting iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus pre-orders on September 15th at 12:01 AM PT

Thursday, September 14th, 2017, 05:12

Posted by:Date:Category:

You can begin pre-ordering your iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in the wee hours come Friday.

Apple has announced that the company will begin accepting pre-orders for the handsets on Friday, September 15 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time or 3:01 a.m. Eastern Time in the United States. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will launch simultaneously in all first wave launch countries, so pre-orders will kick off at 8:01 a.m. in the United Kingdom and 3:01 p.m. in Hong Kong.

It’s unknown as to how readily available supplies of the iPhone 8 might be, so this may be your best chance of locking a unit down. Rumors have also surfaced suggesting that supplies of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus would be constrained alongside the iPhone X, and Plus models in particular are often in short supply.



Apple will accept pre-orders both on its Apple.com website and in the Apple Store app. The Apple Store app often comes back online earlier than Apple.com and is easier to use when ordering.

The handsets are also likely to be available via other stores and carriers such as Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile, which are also likely to begin accepting iPhone 8 pre-orders on September 15 at 12:01 a.m.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus first wave launch countries include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UAE, the UK, the US and US Virgin Islands. In all of these locations, the two new devices will be available for pre-order on September 15 with general availability coming on September 22.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus base model units will retail for $699 and $799, respectively. Pricing for iPhone Upgrade Program customers starts at $34.50 for iPhone 8 and $39.50, and Apple today began offering pre-approvals for iPhone Upgrade Program users who want a streamlined ordering experience.

As always, stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via MacRumors

Related

Recent Posts