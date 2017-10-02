Apple to have iPhone X units available in limited quantities at Apple Store locations on November 3rd

Wednesday, October 25th, 2017, 05:59

This is one of those times where it might just pay to camp outside an Apple Store.

Apple on Tuesday announced that it will have limited inventory of the iPhone X available for walk-in customers on November 3rd. Still, the company added that customers are “encouraged to arrive early” given limited inventory.

The iPhone X launches in more than 55 countries and territories on Nov. 3, where it will be available in Apple retail stores starting at 8 a.m. local time. Preorders start this Friday, Oct. 27, at 12:01 a.m. Pacific, 3:01 a.m. Eastern.



The company also detailed pricing for the handset, which starts at $999 but can be had for monthly payments for $49.91 through the iPhone Upgrade Program, which includes AppleCare+. Apple is also offering customers the ability to trade in an eligible smartphone for up to $375 in credit.

Preorders for the iPhone X begin Friday in the following countries ahead of the Nov. 3 launch: Andorra, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Greenland, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UAE, the U.K., the U.S. and U.S. Virgin Islands.

So, if you were looking to camp out somewhere this year, your local Apple Store might be the best place to do it on the night of November 2nd…

