Apple to hold Q2 2017 conference call on Tuesday, May 2nd

Come next Tuesday, Apple shall once again reveal where it stands where units of currency are concerned.

Apple will hold its Q2 conference call on Tuesday, May 2nd in the early afternoon at 2 PM PST.

Last quarter, Apple’s revenues shrunk for the first time in recent memory. At the time, Apple suggested that its next quarter would generate between $51.5 and $53.5 billion in revenue, which would make it a second straight quarter of slight year-over-year revenue growth.



During the conference call, some things to watch out for will include iPhone sales, Apple’s growth in the Chinese marketplace, what revenues Apple’s services are generating and a general idea as to how the Apple Watch is selling (even if Apple has yet to release specific sales numbers).

Users will also see how Mac sales are doing and if they’ll continue to trend upwards and whether the iPad turnaround has begun following the introduction of a stripped-down $329 model and the updated iPad Pro.

