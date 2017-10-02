Apple to hold Q4 2017 earnings call on November 2nd

Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017, 05:18

Posted by:Date:Category:

Apple’s next financial earnings report is slated for November 2nd.

The company announced that it will hold its Q4 2017 earnings call on November 2nd with a call following shortly thereafter at 2PM PT/5PM ET.

Apple reported revenue of $45.5 billion last quarter on sales of 41 million iPhones, 11.4 million iPads, and 4.29 million Macs. The Q4 2017 earnings release will offer a first look at iPhone 8 sales and will see Apple share guidance for the holiday season. That guidance should be notable with the looming iPhone X release and the supply issues that plague it.



The following guidance has been offered for Apple’s Q4 2017 earnings:

– Revenue between $49 billion and $52 billion

– Gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38 percent

– Operating expenses between $6.7 billion and $6.8 billion

– Other income/(expense) of $500 million

– Tax rate of 25.5 percent

Apple will stream the event via its investor relations web site and will also release its earnings 30 minutes before the start of the stream.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac and Apple

Related

Recent Posts