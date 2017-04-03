Apple to launch “Today at Apple” workshops beginning in May

Wednesday, April 26th, 2017, 05:55

Apple is looking to make its retail locations the places to be for educational events.

The company has announced that it plans to launch a new series of education sessions at its stores dubbed “Today at Apple,” retail head Angela Ahrendts revealed on Tuesday.

The program will roll out across all of Apple’s retail locations as part of an effort to manufacture “town squares” wherein customers engage with their communities and their devices. Visitors should be able to attend classes, complete with Apple’s new “creative pro” staffers skilled in fields like music and photography.



The company has long held workshops and other events at its stores, and it’s not yet clear how Today at Apple will distinguish itself.

Under Ahrendts’ guidance, Apple has worked to retool its retail design and operations. As such, many locations have added trees, wooden shelves, oversized video screens, new conference rooms and new work roles for staff. More controversially however, the company is allegedly cutting a number of business and events jobs.

Apple has also stated that there will be more than 60 different sessions, such as Studio Hours, in which creative pros will discuss topics like art, design, and presentations, and offer advice on personal projects people bring in.

Customers will be able to engage in Photo and Sketch walks, wherein they’ll be able to improve their drawing, painting, or photography while the Photo Labs workshop will bring in photographers for hands-on sessions while Music Labs will offer similar services for musicians. The “Pro Series” events will function as workshops for Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X.

Other offerings will include Coding sessions teaching people basic programming through Swift Playgrounds, and the Kids Hour, alternating its focus on coding, GarageBand, and iMovie.

“Select” stores will get Perspectives and Performances, complete with artists and musicians talking about their work and/or putting on a show.

Finally, Teacher Tuesdays, lastly, will encourage teachers to incorporate Apple technology into classrooms, and Business Circuits will connect small business owners with entrepreneurs.

Via AppleInsider and CBS News

