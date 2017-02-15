Apple to produce its first television series, “Planet of the Apps”

Wednesday, February 15th, 2017, 05:30

Apple has begun producing its first ever TV show.

The new series, titled “Planet of the Apps”, is literally celebrities telling app developers why their apps will never be profitable and will never be used by anyone. The apps are judged by a star-studded panel: Jessica Alba, Will.i.am and Gwyneth Paltrow, among others.

Where historically an entrepreneur would make an “elevator pitch”, developers and entrepreneurs make an “escalator pitch”, which literally takes place on an escalator.

“‘Planet of the Apps’ is coming to Apple Music in the next few months,” said Ben Silverman at the Code Media conference at the Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, Calif. Silverman is the CEO of Propagate, the production company that’s partnering with Apple to create the show.



“Planet of the Apps” also arrives with an app, wherein viewers can swipe left or swipe right to signal whether if the app seems promising.

“And the moment that you swipe and it goes to the screen, you’re reminded that apps, like music, like television, like film, are a dominant part of our cultural landscape. And when you see it, you see what screen-enabled storytelling apps are,” said Silverman.

The show has also partnered with Lightspeed Ventures, a well-respected Silicon Valley venture capital firm, which invests millions of dollars in winning the apps battle. Developers are, in essence, competing to get funded.

Successful apps will also be given prime real estate in Apple’s App Store.

