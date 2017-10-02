Apple TV universal search expands to Canada, Australia, other countries

Date: Wednesday, October 18th, 2017, 05:34
Apple has expanded the universal search options on the Apple TV and Apple TV 4K, improving coverage in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and elsewhere.

U.S.-based customers can now search for TV show and movie titles through the Classix, Oxygen and BBC America app. New Canadian listings include Classix, Treehouse, FXNOW Canada, ICI Tou.tv and CBC TV, the country’s national broadcaster.

Australians will see results for 9Now, SBS, and Tenplay. In Norway and Sweden, Viaplay has been added.


The number of countries seeing universal search options within Apple Music has moved beyond the U.S., the feature now available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and the U.K.

