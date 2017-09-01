Apple unveils AirPower charging plate, will allow for multiple devices to be charged simultaneously

Date: Tuesday, September 12th, 2017, 12:54
Over at the Apple media event, the company unveiled its AirPad, a large wireless charging plate for its assorted products.

The wireless charging base can charge the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X, along with Apple Watch Series 3, and AirPods with the new wireless charging case—all at the same time.


The company managed to avoid a leak on this, although the AirPower charge pad won’t be available until next year and for now Apple isn’t offering up any details on how many months customers will have to wait.

Via The Mac Observer

