Apple Watch glucose sensor could still be years away from introduction according to industry experts

Thursday, December 28th, 2017, 03:28

Posted by:Date:Category:

Apple’s efforts to develop a non-invasive glucose monitoring system using the Apple Watch may still be a few years away.

Per two sources close to the story, Apple is continuing research on a noninvasive continuous glucose reader, but the technology is still considered to be years away according to industry experts.

The story comes a few months after CNBC reported that Apple had devoted a team of experts to developing an Apple Watch technology that could monitor blood sugar levels throughout the day. It was later reported that Tim Cook has actively tested glucose monitors on Apple’s campus which he has since acknowledged.



This timeline also comes in less than a week after a Bloomberg article in which Apple was reportedly working on a next-gen Apple Watch that may include a built-in EKG reader. The Apple Watch currently works with a number of third-party EKG smart bands which are sold separately, act as an EKG reader, require a monthly subscription and have been FDA-approved.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac, the New York Times, CNBC, and Bloomberg

Related

Recent Posts