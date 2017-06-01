Apple’s newest MacBook, MacBook Pro and iMacs now in stock at most U.S. Apple Store retail locations

Friday, June 9th, 2017, 05:23

You can snag Apple’s newest MacBook, MacBook Pro, and iMac iron at almost all of the Apple Store locations within the United States.

Apple began accepting online orders for the new MacBook, MacBook Pro, and iMac models on Monday, but delivery estimates currently range between June 12 and June 22 in the United States, so customers looking to purchase a new Mac earlier than next week may have better luck visiting an Apple Store.



Users can use the in-store pickup tool to see which MacBook, MacBook Pro, and iMac models are in stock at assorted Apple Store locations in Canada. Still, it’s recommended that you call ahead to your preferred retail location to see if the computer you want is still in stock.

The refreshed MacBook and MacBook Pro models feature Intel’s seventh-generation Kaby Lake processors, improved Intel and AMD graphics options, and faster SSD storage, while the new iMac models received the same treatment plus Thunderbolt 3 ports and brighter Retina displays compared to the previous generation.

If you’ve had a chance to pick up Apple’s newest gear and try it out, please let us know what you think of your new machine in the comments.

Via MacRumors

