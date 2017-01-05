AT&T announces global 5G modem, cites “5G Evolution” plans

Thursday, January 5th, 2017, 05:54

Posted by:Date:Category:

AT&T is looking towards the world’s first global 5G modem.

The company announced plans to test the world’s first global 5G modem to help test initial 5G spectrum deployments across the world. AT&T also announced their “5G Evolution” plans for 2017.

The global 5G modem announced by Intel today reportedly achieves speeds “exceeding 5 Gbps” while maintaining ultra-low latency connections. Intel’s 5G modem is already compliant to multiple industry 5G specifications, along with being able to provide fallback to a 4G connection when needed. It can even interwork 4G/5G connections. Intel says they should begin testing the 5G modem in the second half of 2017, before going into production.



AT&T stated that it’s aiming for a 1 Gbps speeds in 2017 at some cell sites using their 4G LTE-Advanced network, 5G video trials with DIRECTV NOW in the first half of 2017 to residents in Austin, 5G business customer trials that launched last fall in Austin, and additional 5G trials in a team up with Qualcomm Technologies and Ericsson in the second half of 2017.

It’s been noted that there are distinct differences between the speeds offered by both Qualcomm’s and Intel’s modems where the iPhone 7 is concerned. Many users have stated that the Qualcomm chips on its modem allows for Ultra HD Voice, a feature which only wireless carrier T-Mobile currently supports.

As 5G testing begins, it’s unknown as to which supplier or supplier Apple will side with where its next-gen iPhone is concerned.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac

Related

Recent Posts