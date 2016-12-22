AT&T offers Call Protect app, looks to curb spam calls with new feature

Thursday, December 22nd, 2016, 05:10

Even if you have gripes about AT&T, this should come in handy.

This week, AT&T revealed a new service that automatically blocks robocalls and identifies other suspicious spam calls for users on a voice and data contract with a smartphone that supports HD Voice.

The free service, dubbed “Call Protect”, arrives with a free companion mobile app for iOS and Android that lets users setup temporary call blocking and get notifications about what’s been auto-blocked. The feature blocks spam calls at the network level before they reach a customer’s phone.



Call Protect also warns users about calls that emanate from a “suspected spam source”, giving them the option to accept or refuse the call. AT&T customers who are eligible for the service have to opt-in by going to their myAT&T online account or by installing Call Protect on their device.

If Call Protect accidentally blocks a wanted call, you can go to the mobile app and whitelist the number. The app also lets you temporarily block numbers for 30 days.

