AT&T offers Call Protect app, looks to curb spam calls with new feature
Date: Thursday, December 22nd, 2016, 05:10
Category: Android, iOS, News, Software, wireless
Even if you have gripes about AT&T, this should come in handy.
This week, AT&T revealed a new service that automatically blocks robocalls and identifies other suspicious spam calls for users on a voice and data contract with a smartphone that supports HD Voice.
The free service, dubbed “Call Protect”, arrives with a free companion mobile app for iOS and Android that lets users setup temporary call blocking and get notifications about what’s been auto-blocked. The feature blocks spam calls at the network level before they reach a customer’s phone.
Call Protect also warns users about calls that emanate from a “suspected spam source”, giving them the option to accept or refuse the call. AT&T customers who are eligible for the service have to opt-in by going to their myAT&T online account or by installing Call Protect on their device.
If Call Protect accidentally blocks a wanted call, you can go to the mobile app and whitelist the number. The app also lets you temporarily block numbers for 30 days.
Via Macworld and the App Store