August 2017 Apple Park drone footage shows new landscaping details, Steve Jobs Theater near completion

It’s one of the final sets of drone footage of the Apple Park campus as it’s under construction, but it highlights the ever-growing landscape and offers a close-up of the uncovered Steve Jobs Theater.

Per Matthew Roberts’ footage, the interior of the “spaceship” greenery looks to be near complete. A large portion of the heavy equipment has been removed from the site has been removed, with only one crane remaining out of the eight seen in previous videos.

The drone footage shows what appears to be functional climate controls, complete with spinning fans.



Apple is apparently close to completing the 20-foot tall and 165 foot in diameter glass auditorium honoring co-founder Steve Jobs, naming it the “Steve Jobs Theater”.







The company has also installed almost 9,000 trees in its landscaping efforts, including apple, apricot, cherry, and persimmon trees dotting the landscape.

An environmentally-friendly design was paramount to Jobs’s vision, and Apple’s related Phase 2 project adds additional workspace adjacent to the main headquarters, and includes a small data center powered by on-site the on-site solar farm, fuel cells, and other sources of renewable energy.

The footage also shows a new micro-grid on the campus that is said to be capable of delivering 17 megawatts of power from solar power capacity alone while handling about 75 percent of the facility’s power requirements. The solar installation is supplemented by Bloom Energy-provided fuel cells, similar to those installed at the North Carolina data center.

